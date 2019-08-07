Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 5.95 N/A 3.71 20.20 Tocagen Inc. 8 6.03 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 140.70% and its average price target is $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 36.1% respectively. About 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.