Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 6.05 N/A 3.71 20.20 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5123.69 N/A -9.74 0.00

Demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Current Ratio is 20.7. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $213.33, which is potential 33.51% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.