Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.23 N/A 3.71 20.20 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 90.81 N/A -1.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

20.7 and 20.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, which is potential 212.35% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.