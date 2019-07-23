Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

This is a contrast between Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.82 N/A 3.71 24.22 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.29 beta indicates that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 35.2% respectively. Insiders owned 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.