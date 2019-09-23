Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 6.39 N/A 3.71 20.20 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Novo Nordisk A/S seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.97 beta indicates that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 and a Quick Ratio of 20.7. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus target price of $400, with potential upside of 655.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. Comparatively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Novo Nordisk A/S.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.