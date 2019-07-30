Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.47 N/A 3.71 24.22 Novavax Inc. 16 3.57 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential downside is -68.97% and its average target price is $1.35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares. About 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.95% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.