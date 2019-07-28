Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.55 N/A 3.71 24.22 Novan Inc. 2 10.50 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, Novan Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares. 5.6% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novan Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.