Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.82 N/A 3.71 24.22 MyoKardia Inc. 48 88.48 N/A -1.77 0.00

Demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Volatility and Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. MyoKardia Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.7. The Current Ratio of rival MyoKardia Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc.’s average price target is $85, while its potential upside is 56.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.5% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance while MyoKardia Inc. has -2.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MyoKardia Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.