Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.82 N/A 3.71 24.22 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 12.31 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.7. The Current Ratio of rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.67 average target price and a 205.87% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.