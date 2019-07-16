Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

We are comparing Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.88 N/A 3.71 24.22 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.83 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 24.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.