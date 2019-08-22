Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|89
|6.50
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 and a Quick Ratio of 20.7. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. About 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.