Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.50 N/A 3.71 20.20 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 and a Quick Ratio of 20.7. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. About 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genprex Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.