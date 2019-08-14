Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

As Biotechnology businesses, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.38 N/A 3.71 20.20 Galapagos NV 123 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Galapagos NV on the other hand boasts of a $157 average price target and a -7.42% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Galapagos NV

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Galapagos NV on 6 of the 9 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.