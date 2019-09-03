Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.30 N/A 3.71 20.20 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.61 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 55.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 31.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.