Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22,695,540.68% 19.3% 18.2% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 180,152,671.76% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio is 20.7. On the competitive side is, Evelo Biosciences Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.9 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $57, while its potential downside is -5.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.