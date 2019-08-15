Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.38 N/A 3.71 20.20 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Edesa Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio is 20.7. On the competitive side is, Edesa Biotech Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.