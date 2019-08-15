Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|89
|6.38
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.97 shows that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Edesa Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio is 20.7. On the competitive side is, Edesa Biotech Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Edesa Biotech Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
