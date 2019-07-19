Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Since Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 7.01 N/A 3.71 24.22 Aravive Inc. 6 19.47 N/A -8.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.29 beta indicates that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Aravive Inc. has a 2.44 beta and it is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 28% respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.