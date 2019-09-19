Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

We are contrasting Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 6.29 N/A 3.71 20.20 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 32.86% and its consensus price target is $43.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 51.4%. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.