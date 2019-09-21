Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

We are contrasting Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 6.41 N/A 3.71 20.20 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 123 5.44 N/A 5.49 20.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Current Ratio is 20.7. Meanwhile, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $155, which is potential 45.79% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 98.8%. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.