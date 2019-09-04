Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achaogen Inc. (:)

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Achaogen Inc. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.07 N/A 3.71 20.20 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achaogen Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.