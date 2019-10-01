Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) Reaches $61.94 After 6.00% Up Move; Sir Capital Management LP Increased Its Continental Resources (CLR) Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 241.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 285,564 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 15.71%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 403,938 shares with $17.00M value, up from 118,374 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $11.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 446,664 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices

The stock of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) increased 3.10% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE'S MAVYRET SALES; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology firm focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus , Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It has a 20.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $12.99 million for 23.46 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $3500 lowest target. $49.29’s average target is 62.57% above currents $30.32 stock price. Continental Resources had 11 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $5300 target. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4500 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, June 6. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.