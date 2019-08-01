Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Lithia Motors (LAD)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 99 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 68 reduced and sold their positions in Lithia Motors Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 22.89 million shares, down from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lithia Motors Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 68 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.94 EPS change or 96.91% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. ENTA’s profit would be $590,243 giving it 625.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -85.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 177,083 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.88. About 268,687 shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 5.99% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. for 2.30 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 1.30 million shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 3.27% invested in the company for 25,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 2.44% in the stock. Tyvor Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 102,044 shares.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.06 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.21M for 10.60 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The company??s research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus. It has a 20.26 P/E ratio. It has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.