Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Contrasting side by side

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.33 N/A 3.71 20.20 Zogenix Inc. 45 1973.07 N/A -3.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Risk and Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zogenix Inc.’s 1.9 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62.5 average target price and a 26.06% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 0% respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Zogenix Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.