Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Comparing side by side

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 6.32 N/A 3.71 20.20 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.44 N/A 0.39 31.68

Demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio is 20.7. On the competitive side is, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 33.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.