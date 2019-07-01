Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparison side by side

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 7.23 N/A 3.71 24.22 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 118.98% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Competitively, 17% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.