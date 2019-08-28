Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Comparison side by side

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.28 N/A 3.71 20.20 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. SIGA Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SIGA Technologies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Risk & Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, SIGA Technologies Inc. has 10.2 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders owned 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance while SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.