Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparing side by side

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 0.00 15.93M 3.71 20.20 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22,695,540.68% 19.3% 18.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 13,865,353,789.79% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.97 beta means Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -5.44% at a $57 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91% and 66.4%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.