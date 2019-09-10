Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparison side by side

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 6.14 N/A 3.71 20.20 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc. has beta of 2.38 which is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Current Ratio is 20.7. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 49.46% and its average target price is $5.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.