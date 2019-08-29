Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.30 N/A 3.71 20.20 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 31.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 93.3% respectively. About 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.