Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.23 N/A 3.71 20.20 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 200.44 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.7. The Current Ratio of rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.