Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparison side by side

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|90
|6.31
|N/A
|3.71
|24.22
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|6.25
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19%
|18%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
Volatility & Risk
A 1.29 beta means Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 123.08%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 90% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-1.06%
|-1.73%
|-6.28%
|18.3%
|-12.02%
|26.95%
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|8.06%
|3.13%
|-41.74%
|-27.6%
|-53.43%
|-28.08%
For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
