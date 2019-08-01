Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Comparison side by side

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 90 6.31 N/A 3.71 24.22 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.25 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.29 beta means Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 123.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.4% and 90% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.