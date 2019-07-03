Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Comparison side by side

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 7.12 N/A 3.71 24.22 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.92 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s beta is 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.4% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CTI BioPharma Corp.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.