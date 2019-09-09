Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparison side by side

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 6.15 N/A 3.71 20.20 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1894.91 N/A -3.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

The Current Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.7. The Current Ratio of rival CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 15.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.8. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has an average price target of $62, with potential upside of 36.32%.

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 50% respectively. Insiders owned 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

On 6 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.