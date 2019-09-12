Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Contrasting side by side

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 6.26 N/A 3.71 20.20 ArQule Inc. 8 100.15 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. In other hand, ArQule Inc. has beta of 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.7. The Current Ratio of rival ArQule Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ArQule Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 13.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 77.4% respectively. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ArQule Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ArQule Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.