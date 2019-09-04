Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.17 N/A 3.71 20.20 Amarin Corporation plc 18 18.79 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.7 and 20.7. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $35.75, while its potential upside is 122.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.