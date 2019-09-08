Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparing side by side

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 6.13 N/A 3.71 20.20 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.97 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

20.7 and 20.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 23.5% respectively. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.