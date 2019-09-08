Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparing side by side

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|87
|6.13
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|67.97
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Liquidity
20.7 and 20.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91% and 23.5% respectively. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
