Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparing side by side

Both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.40 N/A 3.71 20.20 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.75 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.7 and a Quick Ratio of 20.7. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.9, with potential upside of 175.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. 5.5% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.