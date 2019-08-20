Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stock Declined While Armistice Capital Trimmed Holding; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Decreased Stake by $322,920

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 86,940 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 3.09M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares to 69,154 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance”, Fool.com published: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 55,709 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 660,135 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Shelton Management holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,563 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 454,091 shares. Burt Wealth reported 0.32% stake. Wisconsin-based Provident Trust has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 62,837 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,162 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,288 shares. Asset Management owns 4,873 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank owns 318,170 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 5,267 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 6,126 shares. Moreover, Mathes Inc has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 4,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 212,443 are held by Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 41,194 were reported by Legal General Gp Pcl. 45,621 are held by Qs Limited. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc reported 10,000 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated reported 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 5,405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Krensavage Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 12.29% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Armistice Limited Liability holds 1.94% or 372,000 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3,848 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).