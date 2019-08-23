Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Shares Declined While Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $5.68 Million; Victory Capital Management Cut Its Msci (MSCI) Position by $1.83 Million; Market Value Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 29.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 9,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 22,012 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 31,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $234.32. About 385,277 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Msci’s Senior Unsecured Note; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q OPER REV. $351.3M, EST. $348.0M; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 30/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 17/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 476,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47 million, down from 535,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 62,274 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 701,054 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $33.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 433,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset holds 2,712 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Strategic Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). M&T Savings Bank stated it has 5,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Ltd invested 0.86% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 1,500 shares. Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 8,978 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 1,350 shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 63 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Assetmark has 0.29% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 20,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 1,290 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 633 shares or 0.01% of the stock.