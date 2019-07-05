Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Mangrove Partners Increased Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Holding by $943,390 as Share Value Declined

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 940,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.79M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 75,635 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79 million market cap company. It closed at $1.2 lastly. It is down 60.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,750 shares. 800 were accumulated by South Dakota Investment Council. New York-based Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Origin Asset Management Llp invested in 2,715 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) or 29,302 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.03% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 1,395 are owned by Ameritas. Voya Inv Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 11,780 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 27,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 3,989 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 771 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 30 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.15% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 1,218 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.92 million activity. Gardiner Nathaniel S. sold $311,562 worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on Tuesday, February 12. CARTER BRUCE L A sold $696,102 worth of stock or 7,734 shares.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.22M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $304.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

