Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Shareholder Armistice Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $12.16 Million as Share Value Declined; Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 128,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 372,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.53M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $69.92. About 137,003 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.13 million shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enanta launches mid-stage study on RSV candidate EDP-938; shares up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enanta Pharma Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals FQ3 revenue up 84% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 300,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $32.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cellectis S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 290 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 528 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 13,061 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 12,214 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 3,848 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 6,094 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 2,300 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Gradient Invs Ltd Com owns 268 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) or 34,447 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0.01% or 1.62M shares. Proshare Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants holds 0.52% or 155,821 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 6.16M shares. 80,241 were accumulated by Westpac Banking. Homrich And Berg invested in 7,836 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com reported 5,308 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.11% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0.11% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,043 shares. Conning Inc accumulated 887,029 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt holds 12,688 shares. 2.09M were accumulated by Smead Management. 25,332 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Bell Bank & Trust has 0.42% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 31,480 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.43% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv stated it has 164 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Prtnrs has invested 6.24% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,635 shares to 8,025 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).