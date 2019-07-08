Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Position Upped by Farallon Capital Management Llc; Litespeed Management Has Upped Bunge Limited (BG) Stake

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 940,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.79 million, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 11,557 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 50,249 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,600 are held by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com. Kbc Grp Nv owns 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 16,605 shares. Raymond James Fin Services reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications, Wisconsin-based fund reported 980 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 355,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 440,868 shares. Yorktown Mngmt reported 5,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company has 105,879 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 320,207 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital invested in 0.01% or 44,100 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Company reported 0.1% stake. Bronson Point Mgmt Lc owns 40,000 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 254,958 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 141,516 shares. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 295,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bunge Becomes First Agribusiness Company to Join Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge’s Brazil sugar unit racks up record cane crushing results – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looking For Action? S&P 1500 Most Volatile Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 26, 2018 : ENTA, BKE, MTSC, GSM – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals -3.6% on reported 1.6M-share secondary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farallon Management Limited Liability holds 0.72% or 940,000 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.02% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 510,308 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 528 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 10,846 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 34,447 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Acuta Capital Prns Llc invested in 2.77% or 61,000 shares. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 53,845 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 6,094 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 12,189 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 450 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,000 shares.