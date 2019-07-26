Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Holder Navellier & Associates Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Prudential Plc Holding in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Decreased by $1.73 Million

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) by 64.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 18,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,637 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 87,615 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 9,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 816,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.76 million, down from 826,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.34. About 1.18M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Invest Nj reported 0.26% stake. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson owns 1,636 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Fosun Interest Ltd accumulated 3,131 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 28,593 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc owns 705,756 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zwj Inv Counsel holds 37,528 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 3,145 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 221,304 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division invested in 123,080 shares. 62,946 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability. Greystone Managed Investments invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.50 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1St Rep Bk San Fra (NYSE:FRC) by 195,612 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $115.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westn Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enanta And EDP-305 In NASH: An Update – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Enanta’s Respiratory Virus Drug Aces Midstage Study – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,288 are owned by Voloridge Invest Lc. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has 11,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1,218 shares. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 40,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 56,224 shares. Qs Llc invested in 45,621 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Ameritas Inv accumulated 0.01% or 1,395 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 27,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc has 50,870 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Comerica Comml Bank owns 15,613 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 2,715 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 21,435 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,953 for 482.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.