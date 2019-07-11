Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Holder Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Stake; Immersion (IMMR) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Raised Holding

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47 million, down from 535,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.03. About 148,185 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 233,978 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 34.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP IMMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $108 MLN TO $118 MLN; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION IN MULTI-YEAR LICENSE PACT WITH BOSCH; 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101; 03/05/2018 – Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market – Increasing Need to Reduce Carbon Footprint Drives Growth| Technavio; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion School honored by Ohio Dept. of Education; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of RL- vs LL-starting Position in Unsedated Water Immersion Colonoscopy (RLPvsLLP); 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Immersion Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 19/04/2018 – BCD Travel Names Three Recent Graduates for International Business Travel Immersion Program; 08/03/2018 – IMMERSION- ALSO FILED COMPLAINT IN FUZHOU CHINA COURT AGAINST SAMSUNG (CHINA) INVESTMENT, HUIZHOU SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, AMONG OTHERS

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGM Biopharmaceuticals And NASH: Making Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 26, 2018 : ENTA, BKE, MTSC, GSM – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For Action? S&P 1500 Most Volatile Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Provide Updates on its Research and Development Programs and Business Outlook for 2019 during the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $763,831 for 550.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.92 million activity. Golumbeski George had sold 13,500 shares worth $1.22 million. Another trade for 7,734 shares valued at $696,102 was sold by CARTER BRUCE L A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Lc holds 18,652 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 10,693 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP accumulated 520 shares. 70,276 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc reported 7,630 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,780 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru owns 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 170 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 835 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 12,002 shares. Acuta Cap Prtnrs Lc has invested 2.77% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested in 10,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Citadel Advisors accumulated 249,772 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 123,640 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 41,139 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 1,139 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Cooper Creek Limited reported 4.64% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,844 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 10,168 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 15,741 shares. Carroll Associates owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,323 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 141,181 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.86 million activity. The insider Holt Sharon E sold $38,740. Shares for $1.33 million were bought by Singer Eric on Wednesday, June 19. 2,500 shares were sold by Erba Nancy, worth $25,000 on Wednesday, February 6.