Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

Both Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.77 N/A 1.13 12.40 Frank’s International N.V. 6 2.36 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enable Midstream Partners LP and Frank’s International N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enable Midstream Partners LP and Frank’s International N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1% Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.29 beta indicates that Enable Midstream Partners LP is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Frank’s International N.V.’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enable Midstream Partners LP is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Frank’s International N.V. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Frank’s International N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Enable Midstream Partners LP and Frank’s International N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33 Frank’s International N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Enable Midstream Partners LP is $15.5, with potential upside of 9.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enable Midstream Partners LP and Frank’s International N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 44.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Frank’s International N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enable Midstream Partners LP 1.81% 4.39% -10.58% -5.52% -7.33% 3.7% Frank’s International N.V. 7.37% -3.01% -2.86% -20.83% -15.82% 17.24%

For the past year Enable Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than Frank’s International N.V.

Summary

Enable Midstream Partners LP beats Frank’s International N.V. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.