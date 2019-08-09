Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Both Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.45 N/A 1.13 12.32 Enbridge Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.61 20.78

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enable Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc. Enbridge Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Enable Midstream Partners LP. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Enbridge Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1% Enbridge Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Enable Midstream Partners LP’s 1.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enbridge Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enable Midstream Partners LP. Its rival Enbridge Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Enbridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners LP and Enbridge Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33 Enbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Enable Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 27.47% and an $15.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares and 70.5% of Enbridge Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.2% of Enbridge Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enable Midstream Partners LP -1.49% 0.22% -1.28% -11.27% -23.67% 2.96% Enbridge Inc. -4.57% -7.69% -9.34% -8.62% -5.44% 7.43%

For the past year Enable Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Enbridge Inc.

Summary

Enbridge Inc. beats Enable Midstream Partners LP on 9 of the 10 factors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals. The Gas Distribution segment operates as a natural gas utility that serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Central and Eastern Ontario, and Northern New York State, as well as in Quebec and New Brunswick. The Gas Pipelines and Processing segment holds interests in natural gas pipelines, and gathering and processing facilities, including the Alliance pipeline and the Vector pipeline, as well as transmission and gathering pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico; and the Aux Sable, a natural gas fractionation and extraction facility. The Green Power and Transmission segment engages in the renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, and geothermal projects with a generating capacity of approximately 1,900 megawatts; and operates waste heat recovery facilities. The Energy Services segment provides energy supply and marketing services to refiners, producers, and other customers; crude oil and NGL marketing services; physical barrel marketing services; and natural gas marketing services. This segment also provides natural gas supply, transportation, balancing, and storage services for third parties. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.