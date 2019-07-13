Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) and Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.77 N/A 1.13 12.40 Centennial Resource Development Inc. 10 2.37 N/A 0.46 21.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Centennial Resource Development Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Enable Midstream Partners LP. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Enable Midstream Partners LP is currently more affordable than Centennial Resource Development Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1% Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enable Midstream Partners LP are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Centennial Resource Development Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Enable Midstream Partners LP and Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33 Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Enable Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential is 9.46% at a $15.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s potential upside is 31.06% and its consensus price target is $10. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Centennial Resource Development Inc. is looking more favorable than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Centennial Resource Development Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Enable Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enable Midstream Partners LP 1.81% 4.39% -10.58% -5.52% -7.33% 3.7% Centennial Resource Development Inc. 4.02% 0.5% -18.05% -45.63% -48.47% -8.53%

For the past year Enable Midstream Partners LP has 3.7% stronger performance while Centennial Resource Development Inc. has -8.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Enable Midstream Partners LP beats Centennial Resource Development Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.