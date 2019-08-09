Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) to pay $0.33 on Aug 27, 2019; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding By $346,248

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) is expected to pay $0.33 on Aug 27, 2019. (NYSE:ENBL) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.33 dividend. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s current price of $12.16 translates into 2.72% yield. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 1.63 million shares traded or 157.01% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 7.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 1,832 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 26,064 shares with $4.95M value, up from 24,232 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $166.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.01. About 3.62M shares traded or 25.20% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $220.74’s average target is 1.25% above currents $218.01 stock price. McDonald’s had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. DZ Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 11. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: The Arches Are Still Golden – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU) stake by 39,205 shares to 7,251 valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX) stake by 8,502 shares and now owns 1,284 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.36% or 1.04M shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,786 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,975 shares. Advsrs Cap Lc has 72,102 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush & holds 20,586 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Trustmark Financial Bank Department holds 0.39% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 20,368 shares. Montecito Bank Trust accumulated 6,870 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Town Country Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers holds 0.66% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,310 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.09% or 15,189 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 7,950 shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 3,096 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Geode Management Ltd Liability has 0.59% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enable Midstream declares $0.3305 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enable Midstream Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enable Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results, Increases Quarterly Common Unit Distribution – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO: Enable Midstream ‘Reasonably Valued’ – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.