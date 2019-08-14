Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) to pay $0.33 on Aug 27, 2019; Aristotle Capital Management Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) is expected to pay $0.33 on Aug 27, 2019. (NYSE:ENBL) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.33 dividend. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s current price of $12.26 translates into 2.70% yield. Enable Midstream Partners LP’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 591,772 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 0.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 28,635 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 3.04 million shares with $811.11 million value, up from 3.02M last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $142.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $293.17. About 1.76M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 200,976 shares to 43,056 valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 44,030 shares and now owns 5.23M shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Mngmt holds 1.12 million shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications has 0.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,392 shares. Cambridge Tru Company invested 2.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bancshares Of Hawaii holds 3,524 shares. Duncker Streett And invested in 0.06% or 1,000 shares. 26,169 are owned by Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited holds 0.17% or 7,022 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 1.63M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,384 shares stake. Captrust Fin has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pathstone Family Office Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,997 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor owns 6,967 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Dana Invest owns 67,851 shares. South State Corp stated it has 34,820 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 5.08% above currents $293.17 stock price. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enable Midstream Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enable Midstream declares $0.3305 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. It has a 10.3 P/E ratio. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.