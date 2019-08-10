Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stock Price Declined While Brookfield Asset Management Increased Stake; Greenhaven Associates Has Upped Fedex (FDX) Holding by $3.70 Million; Stock Value Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28 million, up from 755,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 1.23 million shares traded or 89.82% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 352,900 shares to 32.44M shares, valued at $284.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 75,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.16 million shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.