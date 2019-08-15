Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stock Declined While Spirit Of America Management Decreased Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Price Rose While Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Increased by $376,096 Its Position

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 594,808 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 699,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 195,141 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 8,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 117,577 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 109,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares to 409,746 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 497,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).

